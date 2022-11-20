Shortland Street star Ava Diakhaby’s secret health battle: ‘It was terrifying’

Not many people will have guessed that British-born beauty Ava Diakhaby has been battling a chronic disease the entire time she has brightened up our screens as the gregarious Jojo on Shortland Street.

The actress was beyond excited to start work on the Kiwi soap when the 2020 lockdown threw a spanner in the works, halting production for weeks. It was during this time Ava started feeling extremely unwell.

“Once we went into level 2 of the first-ever lockdown, I was suddenly so sick,” she shares.

“I lost all of my energy and was bedridden. I thought it was my anxiety talking until I noticed certain symptoms that gave me a shock. I went into hospital, had a colonoscopy and was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.”

When she learned she had the disease, Ava, 26, then had to grapple with the idea of taking medication for the rest of her life as there is no cure.

“The first thing I asked was, ‘Can I have children?’ ” Ava tells. “They said, ‘Yes, of course.’ But I didn’t know what having the disease meant. It was terrifying.

“Right now, I’m absolutely fine and I have been for a whole year. But the year leading up to that, I was on a cocktail of medication that really messed with me mentally and physically. I was so tired. I couldn’t eat because it would hurt, but I’d be so hungry. I was often incredibly dizzy or fatigued.”

Ava avoided going out and was terrified that she would have to rush to the bathroom while on set. She also had to have weekly blood tests to make sure her liver wasn’t adversely affected by the medication she was taking.

“I was living in a constant state of fear and then as soon as I felt better, I’d still be living in fear wondering when I was going to be bad again,” she admits.

Slowly, as her health has improved, Ava has been able to stop taking some of the medications she was initially prescribed. She has also had some success with altering her diet.

“When it was incredibly bad, I went vegan for a month and it actually just settled my stomach, then I reintroduced the meat. Unlike irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis is the sister disease, where you don’t have to worry so much about what you eat. I do try to stay dairy-free, though … apart from cheese – it’s too delicious!” she says with a laugh.

She’s incredibly grateful that her illness didn’t prevent her from taking up her spot on Shorty. Ava had her heart set on being an actress from a very early age, so when she arrived in Aotearoa in 2009, she was pleasantly surprised to see a fellow Brit, former Coronation Street actor Adam Rickitt, playing a villain in the Kiwi soap.