Entertainment

‘Shine the light’: Ariana DeBose talks hosting Tony Awards

Associated Press

June 10, 2022 7:00 am

Ariana DeBose attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York. [Source: AP]

Tony Award host and theater veteran Ariana DeBose says this year’s telecast will spread its arms wider than just Broadway’s stars and celebrate the unsung heroes like understudies and swings who kept shows open during the pandemic restart.

“As the host of this particular Tony ceremony and as one of your own, I say to those people, ‘I promise you, I got you,’” she told The Associated Press. “There’s no way in the world that this Tony Awards will go by without us taking the time to shine the light.”

The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actress — who was once an ensemble member and understudy on Broadway — will for the first time host the three-hour awards show Sunday on CBS, helping hand out the top competitive Tonys.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re going to have a lot of fun. I’m trying to keep it light, keep it joyful, say a little something that maybe we need to hear. But we’re celebrating,” she said. “It feels great. I am, in the words of Stephen Sondheim, ‘excited and scared.’”

DeBose is quite familiar with the massive Radio City Music Hall stage. She’s performed during three previous telecasts including in “Summer,” “Motown the Musical” and “Bring It On: The Musical.”

“It is helpful, but I don’t think any of those times really compares to this one. I feel like I’m being tasked with driving the train a little bit,” she said. “I think, if I’m honest, I do feel the pressure. But it’s because I have skin in the game. It’s because I care.”

The season — with a whopping 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. DeBose calls it a roller coaster of a season with starts and stops.” The fact that the Tonys are even happening seems like a win.

“Thank goodness we’re going to have a Tonys that are live,” said playwright Lynn Nottage, nominated for the play “Clyde’s” and the musical “MJ.” “The theater feels like it’s been resuscitated, and the fact that we can have this big celebration just speaks to the resilience of the form and of the community.”

The telecast will have performances from this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.” The original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” will also reteam and perform.

At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals and many of the competitive categories were depleted ones as Broadway experienced an 18-month shutdown. At that ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. hosted a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration on Paramount+ for the second half of the four-hour show, with performances from the three top musicals.

The shows this time vying for hardware are an extremely varied lot, from a David Mamet revival to one by Paula Vogel, golden-age classics like “Funny Girl” to very current entries like “A Strange Loop.” There’s Stephen Sondheim’s gender-switched “Company” and a show celebrating Michael Jackson.

Producers are once again using a larger show footprint thanks to streaming partner Paramount+, adding an extra hour before the three-hour main awards show to celebrate the creative Tony winners. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are hosting that hour which will be aired exclusively on the streaming network. Criss will open that portion with an original song.

“A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. Right behind with 10 nominations each is “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop stuffed with his biggest hits, and “Paradise Square,” a musical about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.

History could be made in a few categories.

L Morgan Lee of “A Strange Loop” is the first out trans performer nominated for a Tony; Adam Rigg, scenic designer of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” is the first out nonbinary designer nominated; and Toby Marlow, co-creator of “Six” is the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist nominated.

Camille A. Brown and Lileana Blain-Cruz are vying for best direction of a play and if either wins, she would be the first Black female winner in the category. If Marianne Elliott prevails in that category, she will be the first woman to accept three Tonys for direction.

If playwrights Michael R. Jackson (“A Strange Loop”), Lynn Nottage (“MJ”) or Christina Anderson (“Paradise Square”) take home the Tony for best book of a musical, they would be only the second Black winner after Stew’s victory for “Passing Strange” in 2008. And Jiyoun Chang (“for colored girls”) and Yi Zhao (“The Skin of Our Teeth”) could become the first lighting designer of Asian descent to win a Tony.

And the Tonys may usher in the latest EGOT winner: Jennifer Hudson, who has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar, could join that elite group if “A Strange Loop” wins best musical — she’s a producer.

Some sadness crept into the days before the Tonys as word that two stalwart musicals from the 2016-17 season — best musical Tony-winner “Dear Evan Hansen” and best musical nominee “Come From Away” — posted closing notices, a reminder that nothing lasts forever on Broadway. Another fan favorite, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” also will close after some 500 shows.

Some of the stars expected on Sunday include Broadway royalty like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Danny Burstein, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and Nathan Lane. Some of the Hollywood stars will be Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain, Laurence Fishburne, currently on Broadway in “American Buffalo,” Sarah Paulson, Paris Jackson and Zach Braff.

DeBose said she was heartened by the fact that multiple Black artists were nominated in every single performance category. There are 16 Black performance nods out of 33 slots or 48%.

“I think the nominations are reflective that the Tony delegation has been listening. It’s an incredibly diverse group of nominees,” she said.

“I’m honored to be the person with the privilege to try and provide a moment of joy and true celebration for not only all the headliners and nominees, but for our community at large, which is something I think we really need right now,” she said.

Lomaiviti Provincial Council urged to clear debt

Outsource Fiji taps into new markets

More to do on gender equality: Puna

Jack's of Fiji opens new surf shop 

Lack of consultations hinders chiefly installation process: Qaranivalu

Show respect to taxi drivers: Lal

116 rivers and waterways need work

Climate risk insurance in Pacific Island States

Project to enhance water supply for Bukama Village

No indication from Tui Cakau on whether he will join PA

Health workers are leaving in numbers

Team Fiji wins relay gold at Oceania meet

Wall St drops as investor jitters climb before CPI data Friday

Pakistan's shock televangelist dies at 50

Ukrainian casualties: Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day - Zelensky aide

Biden’s inflation crunch: Too much shopping — even at beach

'I found my princess': Rebel Wilson introduces fans to her new girlfriend

Exclusive: Indonesian navy officers ask for $375,000 to release tanker

‘Shine the light’: Ariana DeBose talks hosting Tony Awards

Queenstown ski fields get first dusting of snow with more on the way

U.S. weekly jobless near five-month high; labor market still very tight

War rap: In Ukraine, an angry voice for a furious generation

Nadi hopes to break losing pattern

Portugal maintains good run

Japan-based Fijians included in Wallabies squad

Ms Marvel: Critics praise Disney's 'joyful' first Muslim superhero story

Kaiviti Silktails not affiliated to FNRL

Eurozone interest rates set to rise for first time in 11 years

Sims in action again tonight

3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side

Cosby accuser challenged over timing of trauma, depression

Reports of tornado as storm smashes lower North Island

Plea for Australia to end refugee warehousing in Indonesia

'Joker' director teases sequel

Suva makes 13 changes to starting lineup

Inclusivity for Netball Fiji

Three Digicel Muslim IDC matches tonight

Civil servants operating illegal taxi: Lal

Airline wins culinary award

Khan family ready for harvesting season

Jennifer Lopez and ‘Halftime’ kick off Tribeca Festival

Niue tight lipped but concerned over grounded Taiwanese ship

Desilting to prevent flooding in Nasivi River

Jurassic screens grand finale

'Black Adam' trailer unveils Dwayne Johnson as DC's latest antihero

‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Uvalde survivor

Thailand removes cannabis from narcotics list

Minister’s comments inappropriate: DPP

Stow becomes new trade commissioner

Man arrested for alleged burglary

One arrested for assaulting taxi driver

Nadi up for biggest test

State sponsored students told to improve

$500,000 boost for Bati

Government must target spending, delay infrastructure to quell cost of living crisis - OECD report

Vikash a key player for Lami Futsal

Fatal accident suspect yet to be questioned

Basketball Fiji in need of more officials

SPIRIT Project addresses export diversification

Mill efficiencies enhanced to increase production

Over 200 golfers for Sheraton Classic

Teacher dead and pupils hurt as car hits crowd

Over $885m worth of investment

Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in UK

Students’ behaviour prompts police visit

Ministry considers reviewing certain COVID-19 protocols

Olympians to sue FBI over sex probe failures

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt's claims that she tried to 'harm him' with winery sale

BAF office a one stop shop for MSMEs

Kid Rock is unapologetic about his rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar

Zelensky ties fate of east Ukraine to battle for city

Is Russia exporting grain from Ukraine?

Kumar plans to inspire the younger generation

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Russia pushes Ukrainian defenders to outskirts of key eastern city

Review: Chaos reigns in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Belgian king reiterates regrets for colonial past in Congo but does not apologize

Forum Chair calls for regional solidarity

False signatures lead to illegal extraction of gravel and sand

Businesses cutting corners to avoid EIA

Outsource Fiji works on infrastructure needs of global companies

Safe drinking water for the people of Moturiki

Twitter plans shareholder vote by August on sale to Musk

Coastal villages faces growing threat

Adam Sandler basketball drama, ‘Hustle,’ has game

Man jailed for sexual assault

FDB focuses on expanding businesses

Fijiana on serious business

Fiji FA clarifies why Rakula won Golden Boot award

Ukraine defeats Ireland

Delta Tiger leaves for PMG

Munster steals the show in Maroons win

Legal protection of land is critical: Bainimarama

$1.5 million paid in unemployment support to Vanua Levu

Viti Levu without electricity

US dignitary meets PS Karan

Talks underway to upgrade Levuka port

Tikoirotuma and Rauluni to join Fijiana coaching team

2022 season looks promising as Labasa begins crushing

FBI seize Russian superyacht that had fled to Fiji

Protection of Ocean is everyone’s responsibility: Koroilavesau

Lami extends lead

Messam and Spencer part of charity boxing event

State of Origin 1 sold out

EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple

Mechanical harvesting rate increases to $20.61

Wounded teacher condemns police as cowards

Fiji Muslim Sports accommodates Farebrother challenge

Micronesia will remain with Forum, Puna remains as SG

Advancing women’s financial inclusion: FDB CEO

16 new local players join Fijiana squad

New agency to assist MSMEs

Countdown for Team Fiji

FRU hopeful of Fijiana Drua's 2023 participation

Non-compliance a concern

Questions over effectiveness of stop work orders

Data collection training for Health officials

Police release more information on fatal shooting

Mariupol: Azovstal defenders' bodies arrive in Kyiv - families

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

Ukraine war: Angela Merkel defends her record on Putin

Depp welcomed to TikTok by 5.2 million fans

Fiji moves to resolve Forum impasse

We've lived the same life: Kamala Khan

Battered U.S. retailers' shares draw bottom-pickers in option market

Migrant caravan heads to US as key summit begins

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it will fight for all territory amid fierce battle in east

Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting starts today

Bulitavu confirms leaving SODELPA, looks for new party

Crowds watch as Pixie Lott weds at Ely Cathedral

FMIB concerned with backyard slaughtering

Rural farmers lack savings and investment

Swedish government survives no-confidence vote with help of former Kurdish fighter

Chance for players to prove themselves

US grateful for Fiji’s assistance

World Bank warns of recession risk due to Ukraine war

Designer Scott Pask creates ‘a beautiful mess’ on Broadway

Negotiations on tuna treaty underway

Samoa opens diplomatic mission in Fiji

Steps taken to guarantee food safety

Suva aims for double title

Apple announces buy now pay later, among iOS 16 plans

Stay away from rail lines

Kane's 50th goal secures draw for England

Senior officers undergo leadership training

Australia to face Peru in World Cup play-off

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

Sivo returns after 10 months of injury

England fans arrested at Nations League

Mali military promises return to civilian rule in March 2024

Drua congratulates players for Flying Fijians selection

Suva CID team to investigate fatal accident

Navoce a step closer to achieving dream

Extensive road rehabilitation underway in Ovalau

Fiji to host OFC U16 Men’s Cup and Futsal Invitational

FMIB struggles to make profit

Amadea leaves Lautoka port

Mitchell clears the air on Origin rumors

Nadi cane farmers prep for new season

Singapore's dengue 'emergency' is a climate change omen for the world

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Qatar, other Muslim nations condemn India over anti-Islam remarks

Family living in fear following fatal accident

14 more deaths in NZ, 10,191 new community cases

Two charged over supermarket break-in

OFC prep for Rewa and Lautoka, DPL on a break

New proposed party seeks registration

We’ll let the big boys play: Puna

Nadi ready to defend Farebrother title

Minister slams SODELPA plans to reduce FRA budget

Pacific members to push for Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

Tui Namosi will not take the stand says Vosarogo

P. Meghji invests in new outlet

Johnny Depp celebrates win over Amber Heard with $96,000 curry

Boris Johnson wins vote but suffers large Tory rebellion

France held to a draw

Brown’s departure confirmed

Family loses home in fire

Man in custody for attempted robbery

Revolut's banking app fixed after outages

On Broadway, more visibility, yes, but also an unseen threat

Yellen faces grilling in Congress over 'wrong' inflation forecast

Fatal accident suspect yet to be questioned

Johnson wins confidence vote by 211 to 148

New this week: Carrie Underwood, ‘The Janes,’ Adam Sandler

Sound debt management critical says Bainimarama

Multiple drug raids lead to arrests

PIF meeting to decide Puna’s fate as SG

Cook Islands opens its High Commission

Akbar calls for more action

Logistics is a challenge: Chetty

Fiji records 41 new COVID-19 cases

Harvester to ease workload for rice farmers

Russian opera ‘Boris Godunov’ to open next La Scala season

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Captain Botia named as a forward

Rewa builds on momentum

Positive start for Black Ferns

Turuva and Smith commit to Panthers

Man in custody after partner dies