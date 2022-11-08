Shazam! Fury of the Gods Poster Offers a Fresh Look at Levi's New Costume

[Photo: CBR.com]

A new poster for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has given DC fans a better look at the title character’s new costume.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi shared the new poster on his Twitter account alongside the caption, “Mark your calendars, y’all! [Shazam! Fury of the Gods] – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention humble) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17.” The fresh look at Levi’s title character shows the popular DC superhero hanging ten amid a seemingly smoky and spark-filled battle.

Levi first appeared as the titular superhero in 2019’s Shazam!, with Asher Angel playing Bill Batson, his human counterpart who can transform into the superhero by saying “Shazam!” The upcoming sequel will mark both actors’ first time playing their respective characters in the DC Universe since the 2019 film.

Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Caroline Currey, Jovan Armand, D. J. Cotrona, Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews also return from Shazam! while Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu join the DCU film as the daughters of Atlas, portraying Hespera, Anthea and Kalypso, respectively.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be the first film to release under the new DC regime, which was unveiled shortly after the release of Black Adam in October 2022, with James Gunn and Peter Safran named co-heads of DC Studios.

The duo will oversee the DC film, television and animation divisions at Warner Bros. Discovery, with Gunn and Safran handling the creative and financial sides of the business, respectively. “We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told,” the new DC Studios bosses said in a joint statement.

The upcoming DCU film slate includes Fury of the Gods, Ezra Miller’s long-awaited The Flash, DC’s first Latino lead superhero film Blue Beetle and the highly anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Sandberg recently announced that post-production was finished on the upcoming film, sharing a screenshot of a shadowy Zachary Levi wielding the Wizard’s magic staff.

After several delays, mostly related to the Covid-19 pandemic and Warner Bros. Discovery’s financial troubles, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will finally open in theaters on March 17, 2023.