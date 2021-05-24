Shawn Mendes: Single ‘When You’re Gone’ inspired by breakup

NEW YORK (AP) — As Shawn Mendes prepares to embark on a massive global tour, the 23-year-old has released an emotional single reflecting his breakup with Camila Cabello.

Mendes says “When You’re Gone” was about processing the loss in his life. (Cabello has her own album coming out Friday).

Mendes believes he’s matured as an artist, especially with the time he had to himself during the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you get older you start to just feel like you want to keep pushing boundaries,” Mendes said.

Recently, the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist sat down with The Associated Press to discuss his upcoming tour, his Met Gala invitation and the new single.

AP: Tell me about getting your emotions out for “When You’re Gone”?

Mendes: I think it’s really just like me processing a breakup, me processing losing somebody that was so much of my world and it’s just me trying to be candid and real with people because, ultimately, the only way I’m ever going to connect with people is if I’m being real with myself.

AP: So there was a lot of self-reflection you experienced?

Mendes: I think I went through a period of freedom and then I went through a period of fear and then I came back around to find freedom again. And that was a huge lesson in itself —that fear is not the way this is going to work. And so, coming back around to freedom and trust has been a huge one for me.

AP: What can audiences expect when they come to see you?

Mendes: The show is going to be incredible. I really think it will be unbelievable. I think it will be the best show we’ve ever put on. It’s just because the music was so curated for a live show that I think people are going to be so excited to be at that show. It’s the most excited I’ve ever been about a live show I’ve put on in my life.