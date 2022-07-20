Shamshera director Karan Malhotra opens up on the action in the Ranbir Kapoor film

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera.

Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh.

Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor is the clash of the year on the big screen. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra, who has crafted unique never seen before action set pieces that will leave audiences awestruck.

One such massive action sequence featuring Ranbir happens on a train for which Karan has to construct a 400-foot train from the 1800’s!

Karan reveals, “From our set design to action set pieces, everything was crafted to ensure Shamshera gives audiences a visual extravaganza that is unforgettable.

However, we were clear that whatever we did, it had to look like it was from the era that the film was set in.

One such larger-than-life action sequence happens on a train.

There were challenges because getting a train from the 1800s wasn’t possible.”

He adds, “So, we created an approximately 400-foot train for that sequence

It was a huge task! I congratulate the production design and YFX (YRF’s VFX arm) team of Shamshera for taking up such a mammoth responsibility and executing it so brilliantly. It took around a month to construct this train in all its glory. For me, I had to do a massive action sequence on the train and I was adamant about showing how grand such a sequence can look on the big screen.”

He further says, “I wanted to do it in one take so that the adrenaline rush the audiences feel while watching it would be unparalleled to anything they have ever seen! Credit to Ranbir for acing this scene. I remember telling him after shooting this that he was born to do action films because he is naturally gifted as an actor to play any part convincingly. You have to see the film to understand what he has done as an action hero in Shamshera!”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh.

This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India.

It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.