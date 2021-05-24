Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey to be released in international markets on December 30

The year 2021 will end with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey.

The film which is a remake of the Telugu National Award-winning film of the same title will be released in theatres on December 31.

Now it has been revealed that the film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri will be released overseas on December 30.

Article continues after advertisement

Yash Raj Films will be releasing the film in the international markets.

Middle East’s industry pioneer Phars Films has acquired the international theatrical distribution rights and has collaborated with Yash Raj Films for the release of Jersey in the International Markets. Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.