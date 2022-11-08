Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser to screen with Uunchai and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of Pathaan will be attached with Uunchai and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both of which will release this Friday, November 11.

Uunchai is being distributed by YRF in India and Overseas.

Hence, they decided to attach the teaser of Pathaan with this film.

Since they are the worldwide distributors, moviegoers across the globe will get a chance to catch the teaser when they venture into the cinemas to watch Uunchai.”

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that YRF is distributing Uunchai in India.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, and is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

The source then revealed, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a wide release in India, including in the IMAX screens. Pathaan will also have a release in IMAX theatres.

This prompted YRF to ask exhibitors to play the trailer of Pathaan when viewers come to watch the Marvel film.

A similar arrangement was done when the trailer of Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was played before the shows of Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder.”

Meanwhile, some lucky moviegoers did get a chance to see Pathaan’s teaser in theatres last week. YRF re-released Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

As per some reports and videos that have surfaced on the internet, the teaser was played during the 1995 film and it got a great response.

Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25, 2023.