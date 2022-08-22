Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan [right] and Rajkumar Hirani [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make 2023 his year with three big releases after a gap of four years, starting with YRF’s Pathaan.

It will be released in theaters in January next year.

He will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan in June 2023 followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December 2023.

The actor kicked off Budapest schedule of Dunki in July and now is set for another international schedule.

As per several reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be heading to Dubai soon to begin the next schedule of Dunki. The makers have already begun the work on post-production while they gear up for another international schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment. Dunki, which is an immigration drama, will be released on the big screen on December 22, 2023.