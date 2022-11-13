Shah Rukh Khan detained by customs officials at Mumbai airport: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly detained by the Customs Department at Mumbai Airport on Friday night over some expensive watches that he and those accompanying him were carrying in their baggage.

According to media reports, SRK had to pay Rs. 6.83 lakh in Customs Duty before being allowed to leave the airport. Shah Rukh was returning after attending an event in Sharjah. He had landed at Mumbai International Airport terminal 3 on a private jet. Reportedly, the watches were found in the baggage when Mr Khan and those accompanying him were leaving the terminal.

Later, SRK and his manager were allowed to leave the airport after the completion of Customs formalities. However, some members of his entourage, including his bodyguard, were detained the entire night for questioning and allowed to leave around the morning. Several media reports claimed that the packaging for six expensive watches valued around ₹18 lakh was also found in the baggage of the star and those accompanying him.

For the unversed, the Bollywood actor had flown to Sharjah to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 event. He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions as the ‘International Icon of Cinema and Culture’.