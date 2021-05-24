Home

'Sex and the City' reboot shocks fans by killing off major character in first episode

CNN
December 11, 2021 8:30 am

The reboot of HBO’s hit show “Sex and the City” returned to the screen with a long-awaited reunion on Thursday. HBO Max, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia

The show picked back up with characters, Carrie Bradshaw [Sarah Jessica Parker], Miranda Hobbes [Cynthia Nixon] and Charlotte York [Kristin Davis], minus Samantha Jones [Kim Cattrall], who opted not to return.

Also back were fan favorites Mr. Big [Chris Noth], Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson, who died in September.

But shockingly, Mr. Big’s character was killed off in the first episode. He’s seen riding his Peloton, and then he suffers a heart attack. Many viewers were distraught, taking to social media to blast the show for such a tragic way to kick off the reboot.

A Peloton representative even responded to the unexpected storyline in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist told the LA Times. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” Steinbaum added.

“Sex and the City” premiered in 1998, based off of the book written by Candace Bushnell and ran for six seasons. It spawned two films and a prequel TV show called “The Carrie Diaries.”
“And Just Like That” will consist of 10 episodes.

