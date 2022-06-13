Senate moves towards limited gun control measures

[Source: BBC News]

A cross-party group of US senators say they have agreed on a framework for potential legislation on gun safety.

The measures would include support for tougher background checks for buyers under the age of 21 and crack down on illegal gun purchases.

Crucially, the proposals are supported by 10 Republicans, meaning they have the numbers to be voted into law.

President Biden said the plans were “steps in the right direction” but they fall far short of what he called for.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the US on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings.

“Today, we are announcing a common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” the Senate group said in a statement.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities.”

The senators also called for increased investment in mental health services and school safety resources, as well as including domestic violence convictions and restraining orders in the national background check database for people buying firearms.

President Biden urged lawmakers to pass the proposals quickly while making clear that they did not go as far as he wanted.

The president has pushed for far bigger reforms – including a ban on assault rifles, which were used in the Texas and Buffalo mass shootings – or at least an increase in the age at which they can be purchased.

“Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades,” he said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who said the plans were “a good first step”, said he wanted to move a bill quickly to a Senate vote once legislative details were worked out.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said the measures showed “the value of dialogue and cooperation”.

He added: “I continue to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country.”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said a “substantial” part of the deal had been nailed down by negotiators, allowing the drafting of legislation to get underway on Monday, Reuters news agency reported.

The news has also been welcomed by some gun control activists.

“This is the first step and it’s actually a lot more than I thought it would be. This is progress even if small,” tweeted David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting and co-founder of March for Our Lives, a student-led movement focused on gun violence prevention.

“Even if it stops one Parkland it’s worth it.”

“Our grassroots army is ready to fight like hell to make sure it becomes law. 26 years for federal action on gun safety is unacceptable,” tweeted Moms Demand Action, a gun-control advocacy organisation.