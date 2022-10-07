Scrubs writer and producer charged with 18 sexual assaults

Eric Weinberg. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Eric Weinberg, who was an executive producer and writer on the hit US comedy series Scrubs, has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Mr Weinberg “relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them”.

The alleged incidents, dated between 2014 and 2019, involved five women.

His lawyer has previously called the accusations a “blatant smear campaign”.

Set in a hospital, Scrubs ran on TV from 2001 to 2010 and won two primetime Emmy Awards. It starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.

Mr Weinberg’s other TV work includes the US series Californication and Anger Management.

The 62-year-old was arrested in July and has since been re-arrested and released from police custody after posting a $5m (£4.4m) bond. The charges against him include six counts of sexual penetration by use of force and three counts of forcible rape.

