Scots singer Darius Campbell Danesh's death ruled an accident

[Source: BBC]

Scottish Pop Idol singer Darius Campbell Danesh died after inhaling chloroethane which led to respiratory arrest, a US medical examiner has confirmed.

The 41-year-old was found dead at his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, last month.

His family said he was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.

The West End star’s death has been ruled an accident.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that he died from “inhalation of chloroethane”.

Post-mortem examination documents obtained by the PA news agency listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as having contributed to his death.

In a statement, Campbell Danesh’s family said: “The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest.

“Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.

“We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family’s privacy is maintained during this difficult time”.