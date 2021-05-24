Sanjay Leela Bhansali keen to cast Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra

While Ranveer Singh has been finalized for the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Baiju Bawra, the other major male lead character in the film-that of the legendary musician Tansen-is yet to be finalized.

Says a source, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali first needs to flesh out the role in accordance with Ajay Devgn’s star power.”

But the Ranveer Singh – Ajay Devgn – Alia Bhatt trio is a surefire hit at the box office.