Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali keen to cast Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra
Bollywood Hungama
November 27, 2021 9:30 am
Sanjay Leela Bhansali [left] and Ajay Devgn [Source: Bollywood Hungama]
While Ranveer Singh has been finalized for the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Baiju Bawra, the other major male lead character in the film-that of the legendary musician Tansen-is yet to be finalized.
Says a source, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali first needs to flesh out the role in accordance with Ajay Devgn’s star power.”
But the Ranveer Singh – Ajay Devgn – Alia Bhatt trio is a surefire hit at the box office.
