Samuel L. Jackson’s embarrassing Twitter porn gaffe

[Source: NZ Herald]

Seems like Samuel L. Jackson celebrated his birthday in style.

The Hollywood actor, who turned 74 overnight, has been caught in something of a Twitter scandal after he was apparently unaware that his Twitter “likes” were publicly viewable by anyone.

And as some fans pointed out, Jackson’s recent Twitter likes included a string of X-rated content – namely, several hardcore porn videos.

Fans started flooding the much-loved actor’s mentions to let him know his likes were publicly viewable. It seems he got the memo, as the videos no longer appear under his “liked” tab, but not before some fans screenshotted the offending images (they’re so explicit we can’t even link to them here).

Twitter had a field day with the X-rated gaffe as the news circulated:

Jackson’s not the first star to be caught out this way – Armie Hammer famously ‘liked’ a bunch of racy BDSM-themed content on Twitter, before his very public … unpleasantness.

“I wonder if he knows that everyone can see his likes,” one person tweeted at the time, as others rushed to scroll his likes – and soon learned the actor had a keen interest in rope bondage.

And closer to home, there was Australian MP Christopher Pyne, who blamed a hacker “making mischief” for a rogue ‘like’ of a gay porn video on his Twitter profile back in 2017.