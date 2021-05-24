Samsung apologises for advert showing woman running alone at 2am

Samsung has apologised for a recent advert which showed a woman getting up at 02:00 to go for a run through the streets of a city alone.

The advert has been criticised by some women’s running groups and safety campaigners for being “unrealistic”.

Samsung has told Radio 1 Newsbeat it was never its intention to “be insensitive to ongoing conversations around women’s safety.”

“We apologise for how this may have been received,” it adds.

“The ‘Night Owls’ campaign was designed with a positive message in mind: to celebrate individuality and freedom to exercise at all hours.”

Women’s safety group Reclaim These Streets has described it as “tone-deaf” in light of the death of Ashling Murphy who was killed on a run in January.

The 23-year-old’s death in Tullamore, Ireland, opened up the conversation about how unsafe some women feel running alone, especially at night.

Samsung replied to some of the comments on social media saying: “We can assure you that the meaning of this advert is for all Galaxy customers/viewers to achieve their health and wellness goals on their own schedules”.

But one of the main things that Esther Newman points out is that the lead character is running with headphones on.

“Wearing headphones is a contentious point. Most women runners I know don’t wear headphones, and that’s during the day because they are concerned about their safety.”

She is keen to point out that her contributors believe “it’s a very, very small portion of blokes who make us feel unsafe” but suggests advertisers should focus their attention on how men can make female runners feel more at ease.