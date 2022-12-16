Sam Worthington Criticizing Green Lantern's Logic Cost Him the Hal Jordan Role

[Source: CBR]

Avatar: The Way of Water star Sam Worthington has revealed how he blew his chance to play Hal Jordan in 2011’s Green Lantern.

In an interview with Variety, Worthington explained how he was in the running to play the Green Lantern in the 2011 superhero movie until his bluntness cost him the role. “It didn’t make much sense to me — the suit comes out of his skin?” Worthington recalled asking at the time. “And I was like, ‘He’s got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?’ The answer was, ‘Nothing.’ I was like, ‘Well, something needs to beat it, or it won’t be very interesting.'” Ryan Reynolds would eventually be cast as Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the DC film.

Despite being at the time a highly anticipated film ahead of its release, 2011’s Green Lantern was ultimately poorly received by both fans and critics. The Warner Bros. film also severely underperformed at the box office, grossing $219 million against a production budget of $200 million. To this day, it remains the only live-action film featuring the Green Lantern Corps. However, despite the poor reception, some fans have expressed interest in seeing Reynolds reprise the role in the DC Universe. Unfortunately for them, DC Studios head James Gunn has revealed that the actor returning to the role is “not a priority for me and even much less of one for [Reynolds].”

While Reynolds may not be returning anytime soon as Hal Jordan, Gunn has confirmed that the Green Lantern Corps will play a prominent role in his revamped DCU. Although a DCU Green Lantern film was at one point in development, the project languished in development hell until it was removed from WB’s release calendar. It is currently unknown if Gunn’s Green Lantern plans involve the upcoming Green Lantern HBO Max series, which has been in the works since 2019. So far, Gunn has only announced one film from his and Peter Safran’s upcoming DCU slate — a new Superman film that will not star Henry Cavill.

Worthington, meanwhile, seems to have no regrets about not landing the title role in Green Lantern. The actor is currently busy promoting his return to Pandora as Sully in James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water. The film — which is already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes — picks up over a decade after the original 2009 film and follows Sully and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they navigate the turbulent alien planet of Pandora while raising their five children.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Dec. 16.