Salman on being scared while playing his role in 'Antim'

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s ‘Antim’ has been receiving praises from audiences and critics alike. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie has brought cinema lovers back to theatres, garnering good collections at the box office.

On the film’s success, Salman Khan recently had an interaction with the media, where he revealed to ETimes that he was nervous about playing a cop in ‘Antim’, which is distinctly different role when compared to the cop roles that has played in the past.

Currently, Salman is focusing on the promotions of ‘Antim’ and will be travelling to the metro cities of India. The actor confirmed about travelling to Gujarat, Delhi and probably to his hometown Indore to promote ‘Antim’ along with the film’s team.