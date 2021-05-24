Home

Salman Khan urges fans to not burst crackers inside theatres

Bollywood Hungama
November 27, 2021 6:27 am
Salman Khan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Salman Khan fans are rejoicing and flocking the cinema halls as his film Antim – The Final Truth has finally been released on the big screen.

While fans were excited, a video from the screening has gone viral as fans reportedly burst crackers inside a theatre.

The actor took to his social media account to share the video and urged his fans to not endanger anyone with this behaviour.

Salman Khan posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

