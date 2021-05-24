Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan shares grand family photo on father Salim’s birthday

The Indian Express
November 26, 2021 3:47 pm

Salman Khan shared a cute picture of entire family from Salim Khan’s birthday celebrations. He wrote in the caption, “Happy bday dad.”

Salman Khan took to Instagram to wish his father Salim Khan on his birthday. Salim, a noted screenwriter who was part of the duo Salim-Javed, celebrated his 86th birthday on Wednesday, November 24.

Salman shared a full family picture and wrote in the caption, {“Happy bday dad}

The picture features the entire Khan family — Salman, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Born in Indore on November 24, 1935, Salim, along with Javed Akhtar, wrote the screenplays of iconic films like Sholay, Don and Deewar. They are together regarded as the greatest and most successful Hindi screenwriters of all time. The duo won three Filmfare Awards for Shakti, Deewar and Zanjeer.

Salim debuted as a solo screenwriter in Do Bhai. He also worked as an actor in films like Teesri Manzil and Wafadar. He has married twice, once with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981.

