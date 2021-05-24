Salman Khan resumes Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi, Katrina Kaif is enjoying ‘winter sun’

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed the shooting of Tiger 3 in Delhi.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resumed the shooting of Tiger 3 in Delhi on Wednesday. This is also Katrina’s first work schedule after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Several photos and videos have surfaced on fan pages, giving us a sneak peek into the latest schedule of Tiger 3.

In a video, a dapper Salman, sporting a black t-shirt, a brown jacket and a pair of black denims, is seen exiting a building in style.

Katrina, meanwhile, enjoyed Delhi’s winter sun. She shared a vibrant click on Instagram wearing a striped top. She captioned the photo, “Winter sun ❄.”