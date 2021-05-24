Salman Khan is absolutely normal and cheerful: Salim Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bit by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The incident happened on Saturday night, and the actor was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe. The actor was discharged on Sunday after being kept under observation for several hours. His father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has assured fans that Salman is “absolutely normal and cheerful”.

“He was right inside the room and suddenly felt some pain in his hand. It was a snake which may have entered the house from some gaps,” Salim Khan told IANS, adding that the actor was rushed to the hospital where he was given first-aid and medicines. “As a precaution in all such cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then discharged him.

Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful,” Salim said.