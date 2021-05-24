Sally Kellerman, Oscar-nominated MASH actor, dies at 84

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret Hot Lips Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film MASH, died on Thursday.

Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 84.

Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She played a college professor who was returning student Rodney Dangerfield’s love interest in the 1986 comedy Back to School. And she was a regular in Altman’s films, appearing in 1970′s Brewster McCloud, 1992′s The Player and 1994′s Ready to Wear.

But she would always be best known for playing Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book Army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy MASH.

In the film’s key scene, and its peak moment of misogyny, a tent where Houlihan is showering is pulled open and she is exposed to an audience of cheering men.