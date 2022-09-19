Russian pop megastar condemns conflict

[Source: BBC]

One of Russia’s most popular singers, Alla Pugacheva, has called on the Russian authorities to declare her a “foreign agent”, in solidarity with her strongly anti-war husband Maxim Galkin.

A showbiz star too, he was labelled a “foreign agent” on Friday after condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

On social media Pugacheva called her husband “a true incorruptible Russian patriot, who wants… an end to our lads dying for illusory aims”.

She has been a big star for decades.

She said the Kremlin’s “illusory aims” in Ukraine “make our country a pariah and the lives of our citizens extremely difficult”.

Galkin, a comedian, TV presenter and singer, wanted “prosperity for his motherland, peace, free speech”, she added.