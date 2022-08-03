Entertainment

Royal author claim Prince Harry married Meghan to be 'like' Princess Diana

NZ Herald

August 3, 2022 1:13 pm

A royal biographer has made a wild claim that Prince Harry married Meghan Markle "as an alternative to his mother" Princess Diana.[Source: NZ Herald

A royal biographer has made a wild claim that Prince Harry married Meghan Markle “as an alternative to his mother” Princess Diana.

During Sunday’s episode of GB News’ Real Britain with Darren Grimes, author Angela Levin weighed on the newly released book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.

The latest royal book written by Tom Bower has caused an uproar, criticising the Duchess of Sussex on numerous occasions.

Article continues after advertisement

“I don’t think it’s a witch hunt. We all loved her when we arrived, we were all thrilled Harry found someone to love and who loved him,” she said on the programme.

“I was one of the presenters of the wedding and I watched her with hawk eyes for 10 hours and I was thrilled to bits she joined the Royal Family.

“However, since then she’s rejected us very firmly.

“She’s rejected the country, it’s too small and she wants to talk globally.

“She’s rejected our Royal Family who most of us love and respect and I think she’s made a very difficult place for herself.

“One of the problems that I think is one of the causes is that Harry sees as an alternative to his mother and that she’s more like Diana than he could have possibly wished for.”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Twitter users were quick to hit back at Levin over her comments.

“Where does this woman dream up this nonsense … ?!?!?,” one person wrote.

“Lord have mercy on this woman. They’re more issues in the world right now than H&M. Move on Angela,” another said.

“Meghan bashing on steroids there Angela. Leave this couple alone,” a third person wrote.

“He chose who he wanted to marry.

You are not a happiness or marriage expert and should stop attacking Meghan.

“Well if not for Meghan some of us would never know you.”

A fourth person added: “Enough of this drivel.”

Family and personal image not the same: Dr Lal

Ben Daveta cross examined in MP trial

Mara’s case moved to next week

Design change delays market

FPCL has systems for automated invoicing: Sayed-Khaiyum

Years of borrowing fishing boats are over

Dr Lal claims he was traumatized after dismissal by USP

Murder accused to know fate this week

Man in custody for stabbing incident

VTMS to safeguard the marine environment

Former roadside vendor now owns global-reach business

28 deaths reported, 6440 new cases

Royal author claim Prince Harry married Meghan to be 'like' Princess Diana

Exposure for Naitasiri Secondary

Marilyn Monroe Estate defends Ana de Armas' in Netflix's 'Blonde'

Doctor who stupefied then sexually assaulted patients deported to Malaysia

Issa and Tannus to boost Rewa

Western Maroons want to avenge loss

How Hellfire missiles took Al-Zawahiri out

Brad Pitt reveals why he wore a skirt to Berlin premiere of Bullet Train

Maya rulers' ashes turned into pelota balls

Cikamatana creates Commonwealth Games history

What could Saudi Arabia and UAE do to help lower oil prices?

Atlanta's Music Midtown festival canceled

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Road House' remake

Drake says he's tested positive for Covid and postpones Young Money Reunion show

Cocaine sparked death of entrepreneur, coroner concludes

US House Speakers arrives in Taiwan

Bainimarama meets US Secretary of State

Lewis Hamilton joins incoming ownership group of NFL side

FPCL announces bonus and dividends

Investment Fiji determined to be leading IPA

Improved Nakama Hot Spring opens

Suva handicraft vendors hope sale will improve

Rainibogi scoops bronze for Fiji, Takayawa debuts

Women's triples shine in Birmingham

Lutu overcomes fear to set record

Nancy Pelosi trip labelled as 'extremely dangerous' by Beijing

Carrigan pleads guilty to dangerous contact

Fifth place for Tabakaucoro

Former Pacific TAFE CEO challenges USP

ACS retains title, new boys champion

World one misstep from ‘nuclear annihilation’: UN chief

ACS and Nakasi leads medal tally

PM calls for serious action on nuclear disarmament

Visiting medical team conducts heart surgeries

Daubitu wins blue ribbon at Triple N

Rugby with a purpose for Southern Zone schools

Ali confident in young team

Tavuki villagers head to Adelaide for seasonal work

Ekin-Su and Davide crowned 2022 winners in live final

Screenings are effective: Chan

Third case confirmed, recent international traveller isolating in South Island

Accountant charged with fraud-related offenses

Salote visits Namulomulo occasionally: Namua

More investment in Vodafone’s network infrastructure

Pope Francis greets Fijian President

China could make show of force if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Tabakaucoro in action tonight

ACS, Lomaivuna lead Triple N medal tally

Zero tolerance for misbehavior: Feakes

Nadi gears up for Suva

Shopkeeper testifies

Bulikula to feature in World Cup qualifying event

Education Ministry prioritizes family transfer requests

Two police officers amongst 29 charged last month

New records set at Triple N

Two in hospital after Lautoka accident

Fiji has huge potential in hosting more sporting events

BA suspends sales of short-haul tickets from Heathrow

Al-Qaeda leader dies in US drone strike

Tennis competition kicks off in Lautoka

Senator calls the Queen a 'coloniser' as she's sworn in

Fiji in 17th place

Fijians challenged to bring UN declaration into action

New property register aims to stop money laundering

Smashed bottles left strewn across footpath after thieves hit Parnell liquor store

High school dropout thrives in kava business

Social media is two-way engagement

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

Iran's atomic energy chief says country could build a bomb but has no plan to

Fiji targets high-value travelers

Three COVID-19 deaths, 119 new cases

Kentucky floods: Death toll rises to 30, 'hundreds' still missing

Rural school welcomes education grant

FRA removes derelict vehicles

Transforming education consultation begins this week

Council rolls out Kacivaka project

Two dead as firefighters battle McKinney blaze

Beyoncé to re-record offensive Renaissance lyric

Increase in imports noted in the July economic review

ITGalax Solutions awarded $100,000

Lil Durk is taking a break after stage explosion

First grain ship leaves under Russia deal

Women's Fours to fight for bronze medal finish

Davule bows out, PB for swim team

Tuimaba and Maqala available for World Cup selection

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv

NCDs cost Fiji $591 million

Team Fiji in action again tonight

World Cup selection still open

Court issues summon for Singh

DPL triple header in Suva

Immigration has Tacirua Heights as Radrodro’s address

Fiji working on having DNA legislation

PM looks forward for a collaborative discussions

Pelosi stops in Hawaii and reveals her Asia plans

UN peacekeepers open fire in DR Congo, causing several casualties

Prakash's trial begins next month

Port of Suva nominated for Oceania’s Best Cruise Terminal 2022

New Zealand fully reopens borders, marking end of COVID controls

Concerns raised on amount of household rubbish in forest park

Boeing averts strike at three defense plants

Fijiana 7s raises the bar higher

Iran flash flooding and mudslides leave at least 69 people dead

PALM scheme to focus on the unemployed

We didn’t get into our game says Gollings

Alia Bhatt is guest at Express Adda today

Ali impressed with young players

Bills vary during time of alleged offense

Good learning experience for Fong

Municipalities urged to work with Police

Apology Statement

The categorized approach needed for WASH assistance

Kartik Aaryan surprises Kiara Advani on her birthday,

Election Readiness Survey ahead of the 2022 Polls

Trailblazing Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

Taliban says one killed

Madagascar hunts cattle gang after 32 people killed in fires

Drug labs are increasingly being discovered

Gold medal evades Fiji again

Fijiana settle for silver in 7s Final

Bhatnagar joins Hindu celebrations in Navua

Lack of qualified veterinarians in Fiji to treat resistant bacteria

Record maintenance key in decision-making

Team Fiji chess ready for Olympiad in India

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Nacuqu sends Fiji into the final

iTaukei land ownership is safe: Bainimarama

Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith'

Trafficking in persons a broad human rights issue: Washington

Fijian economy tracking well to achieve a double-digit rebound

Government spent $2.6 million on general outpatient services

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv

Local product recognition is vital: Koya

New fuel and gas prices in effect

Police warn stolen item receivers

Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, with no mention of Taiwan

Fiji and New Zealand strengthen Duavata alliance

Men’s triples qualify for Lawn bowls semis

Futsal tourney eye-opening for Labasa U-19

England beat Germany in thrilling Euro 2022 final

Matanatabu qualifies for round of 16

Kiraz hat trick saves Bulldogs

Sixteen ships loaded with grain ready to leave Ukraine’s Odesa

Tuwai stresses on mental preparation

Late comeback saves Ba

Difficult decisions made during the pandemic revealed

Schools urged to purchase tablets and laptops

Zelensky orders civilians to evacuate Donetsk region

Partnership to boost fashion industry

Friends invest $40,000 in new business

Lautoka moves up to second in DPL

Suva Futsal is Youth grade champion

Gazprom stops Latvia's gas in latest Russian cut to EU

Kulas will come back stronger says Cole

Only one chance says Fuli

FCCC announces bus fare reduction

Two in custody for alleged robberies

Maritime transport allocation increased

At least 25 dead in worst Appalachia floods for years

ACTON aims to expand its outreach

Govt plan aims to stop HIV transmission in NZ by 2032

North West is the future of fashion

Instagram U-turns on TikTok-style revamp

Auckland council saving estimated $1m housing intensification consultation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Neighbours finale draws in 2.5m UK audience

Fiji and New Zealand semi-final

Ukraine condemns Russia's 'humiliating death' tweet after prison attack

Medal assured for Fijiana queens

Davule takes down Mauritius boxer

Director Environment welcomes UN decision

Three wins for Bowls Fiji

6 individuals clean-up Colo-i-Suva Forest Park

Poate wins Fijian Drua jersey

Bilateral cooperation is crucial: Ratu Wiliame

Fiji 7s into quarterfinals

PNG beats Fiji, wins Nations Cup

Nasau named Nations Cup Player of the tournament

Fijiana 7s qualify for semis

Last minute try wins it for Nadi

Suspects in machete attack released

Kulas skipper to hand jersey to dad

Aussies claim lead at Commonwealth Games

Pandemic puts strain on NCD care

Finucane out, McInnes moves to lock

Improving service delivery to the iTaukei

Fijian Drua jersey to be drawn at FBC birthday concert