Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on ‘GMA’

Robin Roberts (from left), and George Stephanopoulos, who the longest-serving pair of hosts on one of the ABC, CBS or NBC morning news shows. [Photo Credit: AP Entertainment]

During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-host of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn’t really want to do the job.

Nearly 13 years later, they’re passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They’re now the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS and NBC morning show.

A handful of individuals have longer tenures — Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Matt Lauer, Joan Lunden. But each of them had more than one partner during their stints. Lunden and Charles Gibson lasted 10 years together on “Good Morning America,” Couric and Lauer nine years on “Today.”

“We wear very well together, George and myself,” Roberts said.

Asked about the feat, Stephanopoulos laughed and made reference to his age (he’s 61). Roberts, also 61, became emotional. Between doubters and serious health issues, longevity is a meaningful achievement.

They’ve presided during a time “Good Morning America” took over from “Today” as the most popular morning show and have kept that distinction for a decade, yet also as the shows diminished in audience and influence.

“I’m proud,” Stephanopoulos said. “It’s been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We’ve had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It’s been an incredible experience.”

But, yes, he estimated he turned down then-ABC News President David Westin’s job offer three times when the network was looking to replace Diane Sawyer.

Morning shows have their share of frivolity, cooking and celebrity segments, yet also need to be ready when a big story breaks. Westin wanted Stephanopoulos for those days.

Thirteen years in, Stephanopoulos “is laughing more than I’ve ever seen him laugh,” said Michael Strahan, who joined the pair as a host in 2016. “I definitely feel like he has loosened up. I don’t know if I can take credit for it.”\

Even after she’d been working on “Good Morning America,” Roberts said she was aware of doubts among some ABC News executives that she wasn’t right for the job because her background was in sports broadcasting, not news.

Don’t think she’s forgotten that, even as some of the naysayers have since apologized to her.

It’s a remarkable, perhaps inadvisable, schedule for someone who has faced health difficulties She insists she feels great.

Roberts had chemotherapy and was off the air for five months starting in 2012 after undergoing a bone marrow transplant to treat MDS. She contracted the blood and bone marrow disease from treatment for breast cancer. Roberts still keeps a close watch on her immune system.

“Viewers come up to me to this day and say, ‘I prayed for you,’” Roberts said, her voice betraying the emotion. “Whew! I mean, come on. After all this time. I’m 12 years out, 10 years from my bone marrow transplant. It just really gets me that people come up and say those things and that I give them hope for a person they know in their life who is going through a similar journey.”

Roberts’ connection to people, and her spirituality, is a key to her success, Westin said.

Not everything has gone smoothly on “Good Morning America.” Its former top producer left abruptly last year and was later sued for sexual assault and creating a hostile workplace, a case that was dismissed.