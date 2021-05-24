Robert Pattinson is your favourite new Batman

The first critical reactions to the upcoming DC movie The Batman are here. And thus far, things are looking very good for the Robert Pattinson-starrer indeed.

An Instagram post from MTV UK shared a promotional video from the movie and reactions from outlets like Total Film, Empire, and Insider. The full reviews are not out yet as the movie’s embargo will not lift until February 28.

Phrases like “euphoric”, “sensational”, and “gripping” are being used by the publications as per the video, and Insider said Robert Pattinson will be “your new favourite Batman.”

The film reboots the Batman movie franchise, and is not set in DCEU. Instead, director Matt Reeves is building a Bat-verse populated by supporting characters and a rogues gallery of the superhero.

Pattinson recently spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his show about taking on the role, revealing that he was terrified to watch the full film for the first time. He said, “I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time. I haven’t even released a movie in a really long time! I mean, I’d seen the first 90 minutes by myself in an IMAX before and I knew that the first 90 minutes was great.”

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play the roles of Catwoman, Lieutenant Gordon, Riddler, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

The Batman has already spawned a spinoff live-action series that will centre on Gotham City Police Department that Reeves is overseeing. Set to debut on HBO Max, it will be set during the first year of Batman’s crime-fighting, though it is not clear whether Pattinson or other actors from the movie will appear or not.

The Batman, co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.