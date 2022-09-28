Robbie Williams announces second New Zealand show next year

Robbie Williams performs during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 at London Stadium on June 12, 2022 in London, England. (Source:1News)

British singer Robbie Williams has announced a second New Zealand show next year following popular demand.

The Angels hitmaker is due to headline a sold-out show at the Mission Estate Winery Concert in Napier on Saturday, November 11.

A second show has since been announced for Sunday, November 12.

Williams last played in New Zealand in 2018 on The Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive,” Williams said.

“I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”