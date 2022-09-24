Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham gets life in prison for killing his mother

[Source: BBC]

Canadian actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his mother, Barbara Waite, in 2020.

The 24-year-old, who played Jeffery Augustine in teen drama Riverdale, was sentenced at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, after having initially been charged with first-degree murder.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecutors said he had also plotted to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Grantham admitted to shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their home, north of Vancouver, the court heard.