Rishi Sunak wades into Gary Neville Qatar workers' rights row

[Source: BBC]

Football audiences don’t want to hear Gary Neville discuss politics, Rishi Sunak has said after the ex-England footballer attacked the UK government.

Speaking on ITV ahead of the World Cup final, Mr Neville criticised Qatari working conditions as “abhorrent”.

He said such conditions should not be accepted in Qatar or any region and then accused UK ministers of “demonising” rail workers and nurses.

And he said UK nurses – who are taking strike action – were paid a “pittance”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the prime minister argued that as chancellor he had exempted NHS workers from a public sector pay freeze.

Responding to Mr Neville’s comments he said: “I think when most people are tuning in to watch Gary Neville they want to hear about the football and watch the football. They don’t want to discuss politics.”

Qatar has come under scrutiny for its treatment of the tens and thousands of migrant workers employed to build the stadiums and hotels ahead of the World Cup.

Asked about the country’s treatment of workers, Mr Neville said: “It’s abhorrent and we should detest low pay, detest low pay, poor accommodation and poor working conditions.

“That is something we can never ever accept in this region or in any region.

“It is just worth mentioning that we’ve got a current government in our country, who are demonising rail workers, ambulance workers and terrifyingly, nurses.

“So in our country, we’ve got to look at workers’ rights but certainly where football goes now, we have to pick up on workers’ rights wherever we go because people have to be equally treated.

“We can’t have people being paid a pittance to work, we can’t have people in accommodation which is unsavoury and disgusting, we can’t have that. It shouldn’t happen with the wealth that exists and it shouldn’t happen in our country that our nurses are having to fight for an extra pound or two pounds.”