Rina Sawayama: I've been blessed by ABBA

[Source: BBC Entertainment]

Rina Sawayama was at a crucial career point when she started writing her second album last year.

Her self-titled debut, a mind-bending cacophony of nu-metal, production line pop and 90s R&B, had become a critical smash during lockdown, and she suddenly found herself in the company of artists she idolised.

Elton John asked the singer to re-record her LGBTQ anthem Chosen Family as a duet; Lady Gaga invited her to sing on a remix of her Chromatica track Free Woman; and Charli XCX signed her up for a collaborative single, Beg For You.

The Line Of Best Fit named Sawayama the best album of 2020. The New York Times put it second, and the Guardian voted it third. So fans were understandably confused when the record failed to get a nomination for the Mercury Prize.

It transpired that it didn’t qualify. The singer, who moved from Japan to the UK at the age of five, didn’t hold a British passport, so she was ruled ineligible.

Initially, she didn’t want to speak up. “Part of me that worried that I was going to get blacklisted from the music industry,” she says. But when she did, it caused a huge noise. The hashtag #SawayamaIsBritish started trending and the BPI – which organises both the Mercury and the Brit Awards – agreed to change their criteria. A couple of months later, Sawayama was nominated for her first ever Brit, in the Rising Star category.

So when the singer hit the studio in the middle of 2021, she had a lot to prove.

She also had a song, This Hell – a snarling takedown of homophobia – that she knew could be her comeback.

There was only one problem. The guitar riff sounded a lot like ABBA’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

Abba are notoriously protective of their copyright, so when Sawayama realised the similarity, she “freaked out”.

In a panic, the singer re-recorded the song with an alternate (but inferior) guitar hook. “But then I was like, ‘You know what? This is crazy. I’m sure I can figure this out.’

“So I called up Elton John and I said, ‘Elton, do you know Benny or Bjorn from Abba?'”

Of course, he did.

Through a contact at Universal Music, Elton sent the song to Sweden, accompanied by a handwritten letter from Sawayama herself. “I said: ‘Look, I love your music. I’m happy to split the publishing. I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean this to happen.'”

Days later, Benny replied, saying the riff had been approved: “No problem. Absolutely fine. All the best.”

“So that song,” Sawayama beams, “has the blessing of ABBA!”