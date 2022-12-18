Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share first video of son on TikTok

Rihanna has shared a first video of her adorable son. [Source: NZ Herald]

With an adorable big grin and little hands grasping at his mother’s phone, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son has made his first appearance to the world.

Music icon Rihanna posted the video to TikTok of her little boy, born in May this year and whose name is yet to be shared, yesterday and has already received over two million likes.

As he coos and smiles at his mother from his car seat, Rihanna, 34, can be heard saying: “You trying to get Mummy’s phone?”

Later in the video, he looks out the car window and yawns as they travel through a city street.

The little boy’s arrival was confirmed by People magazine in May with a source telling the news outlet the couple were at home in LA and “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mum.”

The Umbrella hit-maker announced her pregnancy in January and after photos debuting her baby bump were released, a source said Rihanna was “excited to be a mum” and “couldn’t be happier.

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” the source told People magazine at the time.

They also shared that the singer and her partner were thrilled to have a baby on the way.

“They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”