Ricky Martin's nephew withdraws his harassment claim

Ricky Martin attends a premiere of "Elvis" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. [Source: CNN News]

A nephew of singer Ricky Martin who claims he and Martin shared a romantic relationship has dropped allegations of harassment against the pop star.

A judge lifted a temporary restraining order against Martin on Thursday at a hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to police spokesperson Axel Valencia, the order will be “archived” since there “is nothing criminal” pending against Martin.

In recorded remarks following Thursday’s decision, Martin called the allegations painful and thanked his supporters.

“I have been working on stages for almost four decades, in the public eye and I have never, ever had to deal with something as painful as what I have experienced in the last two weeks. I was a victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member who is sadly dealing with mental issues,” Martin said.

“The only thing I wish him is the best and that he finds the light. Lies cause a lot of damage. It did a lot of damage to me, to my children, to my husband, to my parents, to my whole family. I couldn’t defend myself before because there is a process that I had to follow, where I was required to remain silent until I could speak out in front of a judge and that’s how it went,” the singer continued. “Thank you very much to all the unconditional fans who always sent me messages of love, positive messages. I insist, there is a God who rewards those who focus and live in the truth.”

Martin was served the protection order for domestic abuse July 1 by Puerto Rican police. It was sought by his 21-year-old nephew, according to the Spanish news outlet Marca, citing a family member of Martin’s.

The story included allegations Martin, 50, and his nephew had been in a romantic relationship.

But Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, strongly denied the allegations in a statement to CNN Monday, calling them “untrue” and “disgusting.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer said.

In a statement to CNN, attorneys for Martin said Thursday the protection order was lifted after the nephew had asked the case be dismissed.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure,” Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” they added. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

CNN has reached out to court for additional information.

Martin is scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday.