Entertainment

Respect Tom Hanks' sacrifice for dud Elvis role

NZ Herald

June 27, 2022 7:20 am

"Ladies and gentlemen, it comes with great remorse to report that Tom Hanks stars in a career-worst role." [Source: NZ Herald]

Watching a Baz Luhrmann film is like getting in the car of a morning, switching on the ignition and having the stereo blast out the speakers at full volume.

The only difference is, in the car, you don’t expect it. With Baz, you go into the theatre already bracing yourself for the onslaught. But even then, you’re still stunned by the shock to the senses.

The boundary-pushing Aussie director goes big. From Romeo and Juliet to Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby – if it can’t be described as a spectacle, then Baz isn’t interested.

Article continues after advertisement

The same goes for his latest bedazzled offering: the Elvis biopic.

The reviews have been mixed. Many critics have trashed the flick – labelling it messy and unfocused. And that’s probably because the screenplay had about as many co-writers as a Beyonce song.

“It’s unrestrained, exuberant, demanding, aggressive, generous, luxurious, infuriating, explosive and exhausting – and sometimes all at the same time,” news.com.au film critic Wenlei Ma wrote.

“There are aspects of Elvis that is cinematic mastery and there are other parts that is bilge. It’s a mess of contradictions as well as being … just a mess.”

The finished product is a lot. If you go see the almost-three hour movie at the cinema, you’ll probably be finding specks of glitter on your skin for weeks after.

“Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” Coco Chanel once famously said.

If the French fashion designer were still alive, Baz would not be friends with her. He’d probably protest her quest for simplicity by glitter-bombing her house.

When it comes to Baz’s movies, he’s more of a Versace guy. More is more is more. Before leaving the house, look in the mirror and then put on a top hat. If he could wear seven pairs of shoes at the same time, he would.

Just once, it’d be great to see Baz work within the boundaries of a basic 90-minute JLo rom-com. No bells and whistles. No glitter budget. No elaborate dance sequences.

Even then, he’d try to push the envelope.

“Baz! JLo’s playing a down-on-her-luck New York publicist looking for love in Manhattan – there’s no reason to have her flying on a trapeze!”

Movies about pop culture icons are always at risk of being cringe-worthy caricatures. Elvis Presley – with his pout and his costumes – is seen as more of a character than a person. Someone to dress up as for Halloween.

But the grounded performance from swoony US actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll saves the biopic from becoming a gaudy pageant with no substance. Maybe that’s why the biggest blindside of the movie stings so much.

Ladies and gentlemen, it comes with great remorse to report that Tom Hanks stars in a career-worst role.

Hanks – globally known as The Nicest Guy In Hollywood – is the stinker in Elvis. He plays Colonel Tom Parker – a manipulative manager who takes the young singer under his wing and exploits him like an evil puppet master.

The role of shady antagonist quickly morphs into Mojo Jojo – the villain from The Powerpuff Girls.

Hanks wears a fat suit and a rubber face. That’s an instant red flag. Roles involving fat suits are always dangerous. It could get you an Oscar. Or you could just wind up looking like an extra in the Nutty Professor.

It doesn’t help that Hanks also talks in a bizarrely unidentifiable accent the whole time.

“[It’s] arguably the least appealing performance of his career,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

The real kick to the guts is this dud role made Hanks catch Covid.

Production for Elvis had just kicked off on the Gold Coast in early 2020 when a mystery pandemic started to threaten the world. By April, Hanks and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for Covid, becoming the first globally recognised people to catch the virus we still knew little about.

Proving his status as The Nicest Guy In Hollywood, he then offered himself up for scientific study to help develop a vaccine.

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he told NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! podcast soon after recovery.

“We have not only been approached, but we have also said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'”

Instead of sledging his performance, we need to respect the sacrifice Hanks made by accepting this lemon of a role.

What we saw was The Butterfly Effect at play.

If Tom Hanks catches Covid on the Gold Coast while playing Mojo Jojo in Baz Luhrmann’s OTT Elvis biopic, it can change the outcome of a global pandemic.

Fijians urged to be wary of monkeypox-like symptoms

116 Fijians suffer or die from burns

Alleged murderer of Fijian woman to front court

Work underway to solve parking issues in Suva

Buildings in disrepair to undergo renovation

AHC addressing visa application backlogs: Feakes

ADB acknowledged for continuous support

Fiji’s economic rebound on track

Petty crimes on the rise in Capital City

Freight costs affect price of spare parts

More stolen items recovered

Russia keeps cashing in

Family, friends mourn British journalist killed in Brazil

What’s the impact of a Russian debt default?

Respect Tom Hanks' sacrifice for dud Elvis role

South African police investigate nightclub deaths

Diana Ross brings Motown glamour to Glastonbury

Second Farebrother challenge for Rewa

Turuva remembers mum in starring debut

Memorial service takes place at Oslo Cathedral

Lautoka coach content

Root and Pope shines for England

Russian missiles hit Kyiv as G7 summit begins in Europe

Blues square series in Perth

NZ wins Oceania 7s despite losing to Fiji

First win for Fijiana

Stalemate in battle of the cities

Sipakana goal enough for Nadi

Capital side eyes semi-final spot

Biden signs bipartisan gun safety package into law

Ba and Rewa settle for a draw

Interchange rotation for Maroons

Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in stabbing in Christchurch

Koroisau inspiring younger generation

Kumar new Chairman, Naicker refuses to give in

Asset confiscation to fight drug traffickers

FIA contributions acknowledged

New school for students of Nagonenicolo

USP students to sail on Norway’s largest ship

Deadly quake a new blow to Afghans reeling from poverty

Fiji hammers Tonga, fifth loss for Fijiana

Prince William is 'perfect candidate' to become James Bond

CEO has no government guidance on pricing policy

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

Glastonbury fans sing Happy Birthday to Paul McCartney

New poll shows most New Zealanders support change in drug laws

Allbirds to cover cost of US staff abortions

Norway attack being treated as Islamist terrorism, police say

Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

Special win for Stallions

7th place finish for Team Fiji

Women-in-Black aims for top spot

Greta Thunberg delivers a climate warning at Glastonbury

England take charge in third Test

Only four honoring contributions

Pacific continue to face intense natural disasters

2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific top on agenda

Seafarers’ crucial part of maritime industry

Informal waste pickers need recognition

Kumuls tame Bati in physical thriller

Nofoaluma scores four as Samoa cruise to beat Cook Islands

One for the history books for Mataele

Comeback win moves Labasa to sixth

Volavola boots Nadroga to Farebrother victory

Kiwis too strong for Tonga

Bua claims semi-final spot

Malele saves the day for Suva

Australia Selection downs Fiji

Kumuls clash a stepping stone for Bati

Ba Dragons too strong for RKS Eels

Important game for Nasinu

Ro Teimumu back in politics

Two return negative for monkeypox

Over 3,000 domestic violence cases so far this year

Gutsy QVS Knights beat RKS Eels

Abortion clinics start to close after Supreme Court ruling

Unity Fiji is coalition partner of choice: Gavoka

Marist storms to U-17 final

Three new provisional candidates for SODELPA

Fijiana loses to Black Ferns Pango

Fiji 7s team goes down to NZ

Rasaku signs for Bayonne for two seasons

Celebrities react to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

Another recession warning: Falling copper prices

Pratap expects improvements

Taskforce setup to investigate series of robberies

Nasinu U-15 through to FSSRL final

Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech

Pompeii: Ancient pregnant tortoise surprises archaeologists

Montpellier crowned Top14 champs

Passengers injured in bus accident

Australia's outsourcing businesses look to Fiji

Adele Roberts named role model of the year

Nadi retains core players

The economic consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade will be enormous, experts warn

China reopens visas for Australians

Aiyas proud to represent Fijian heritage

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

Rakesa and Vatunisolo wins gold

'Loot' gives the gift of comedy

Latin America's kids slid into education black hole during pandemic

Ranadi Cup semi-finalists confirmed

NSW wins Women’s State of Origin

Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US

Carpenter in custody for drunk driving

Faith based organizations play vital role in education

Member contribution picks up

Support from international partners essential

Fiji’s drug problem an issue for DPP

Focus on the needs of people: FCOSS

FEO pays out allowances to election advocates

Gold for Karan and Tabakaucoro

Second loss for Fijiana in Oceania

Bukayaro double saves Fiji

Australia's new PM vows 'reset' with France after submarine row

Fiji touted as Pacific hub for US

We know what to expect: Rawaqa

Fiji tourism gets glowing projection

Two further remanded for alleged brawl

Fiji signs $150m loan agreement with ADB

SODELPA to remove material after breach

Late start to Nasinu prep

Number of factors affecting sugar production: SRIF

Murrays Bay stabbing victim speaks of frightening incident

Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter

Cricket Academy venture into farming

N. Korea approves new frontline army duties amid tensions

Fiji goes down in Oceania 7s opener

Consideration of pay restructure depends on submission

Fiji can clear debts: Gounder

Trump election challenge 'a murder-suicide pact'

COVID vaccines saved 20M lives in 1st year, scientists say

Justin Timberlake apologizes for dancing badly in khakis

Unity Fiji representative referred to FICAC

Six-percent interest for FNPF members

Some players yet to join Flying Fijians camp

Planned power cuts in the West

Changes to DPL fixtures

Acting PM assures support towards police

Battle for top honors in schools rugby league

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK journalist to 'go back to your country'

Korea to strengthen relation with PIF

Boreholes to remedy water supply needs

SSDPSF mourns loss of Sharma

Political consensus would be a good start

Nike latest brand to leave Russia permanently

Germany takes step closer to gas rationing

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up

Government to shift offices due to traffic congestion

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged

Protecting ocean resource is imperative

Kumar plans to visit more rural schools

Conference to strengthen trade relations between Fiji and New Zealand

Matanatabu to represent Fiji in squash

Water project brings relief to Coboi Settlement

Gas prices sting US workers

No food, no shelter and fears of cholera

Mosese Vosarogo throws support behind FijiFirst

Netflix lays off 300 employees

U.S. Fed says banks can weather severe downturn comfortably

1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department

Johnny Depp band the Hollywood Vampires to tour in 2023

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Rewa milk and butter prices increase

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

India aims to keep FY2023 fiscal deficit at last year's level - sources

Duo charged for Raiwai brawl

Ministry investigates possible monkeypox cases

Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

How a Venezuelan music scheme changed Raploch

Three more gold for Team Fiji

Navuma to lead Nadroga

Golden run for Tailevu North youngster

Man found unconscious in Suva

Many children feared dead in disaster

Minister explains Fiji’s debt status

104 new cases with no COVID deaths reported

First international rugby outing for Moceisawana

Vaccine removal scam resurface

Fijians encouraged to get five percent EFL shares

MOH to address backlog in medical supplies

Businesses increasing warehouse capacity

31 employed by new Supermarket

Lautoka and Fiji FA mourns loss of Chandra

Human behaviour impacts environment

190 Police recruits to graduate with Basic Recruits Course

Tourism has potential to invigorate economy

New ambulances to meet high demand

Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal

More rural farmers moving to mechanized agriculture

Tuilawaki wins gold with one track shoe

Welfare recipients registered under Climate Risk Insurance

Gold for Cikamatana at Mini Games

Fijians prepare for hip-hop battle

Fijians dominate Super Rugby stats

NFP responds to claims

Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist retain titles

Refreshed Labasa ready for DPL

National cricket squad’s named