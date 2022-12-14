‘Renaissance,’ ‘Motomami,’ Bad Bunny

This cover image released by Columbia Records Group shows "Renaissance" by Beyonce. [Source: AP]

Ten of the best albums of the year, as selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists.

Few would be shocked that Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” would make our top albums list, but just because it’s low-hanging fruit doesn’t negate how delicious it is.

Dropping her first album in six years, Queen Bey once again proved why she’s worth the wait. Led by the multi-format dance track “Break My Soul” and the TikTok-crazed “Cuff It” which both reached No. 1 on various Billboard Charts including “Soul” reaching the top of the Hot 100, “Renaissance” boasted plenty of fan favourites including “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” Plastic off the Sofa” and “Virgo’s Groove.”

But beyond the two-stepping and body-rolling was the messaging within the music, championing Black women and reminding the LBGTQ community they have an ally in her.

Whether meticulously planned or purely coincidental her highness released the album as the coronavirus pandemic moves behind us, if her goal was to get us out of our houses and out dancing again, then mission accomplished. — Gary Gerard Hamilton