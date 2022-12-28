Regina Hall Weighs in on Making a Scary Movie Prequel for Her Character Brenda

This news is anything but scary.

Twenty-three years since making her film debut in 1999’s The Best Man, Regina Hall is back as Candace “Candy” Sparks on Peacock’s new limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

And when it comes to reprising her most memorable roles, E! News’ Justin Sylvester has one request for the star: to make a prequel for her iconic Scary Movie character Brenda Meeks.

And it seems like Regina, who starred in the horror parody franchise’s first four films alongside Anna Faris, is on board for the idea, as the actress exclusively told Justin that she’s loved “every time” she’s played the part.

“I love Brenda so much, still do,” the 52-year-old shared, “and I’m always happy that different generations continue to find Brenda, her memes.”

Regina continued, “I love her forever. She’s dear to me, one of my babies.”

Until Brenda makes a hopeful return to the big or small screen, fans can catch up with Candy and the rest of The Best Man crew on Peacock.

And just like the characters have grown throughout the film franchise—from marriages to breakups to dealing with loss and more—Regina has learned a thing or two about adulthood over the years, including to live in the moment.

“Time, how fast time goes. There’s no way to understand the brevity of life,” she stated. “No one can really relay how fast time goes.”

As for her co-star Nia Long—who returns as her The Best Man character Jordan for The Final Chapters—she gave Justin some adulting words of wisdom about love, having recently split with her boyfriend of 13 years, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

When it comes to moving on, the Friday actress said she’s not worried about whether love is “out there or not.” As she explained, “I feel like you just live and you attract the right people into your life. I don’t need to worry—I’m not looking for anyone. He will find me. It will be exactly what it’s supposed to be.”

Hear more from the actresses—as well as their co-stars Morris Chestnut and Taye Diggs—in the interviews above.

All episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters are streaming now on Peacock.