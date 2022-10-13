Ratajkowski Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt. [Photo Credit: ENews]

In a new interview, Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her relationship status as rumours continue to surface about her possible romance with Brad Pitt. See what she had to say below.

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying her freedom.

The My Body author—who filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month—confirmed her relationship status while dismissing a question about her alleged romance with Brad Pitt.

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” the 31-year-old told Variety in an interview published Oct. 12. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

While Emily—who shares son Sylvester, 19 months, with her estranged husband—has opted not to give more details about her dating life, a source told E! News last month that she and Brad, 58, have been casually hanging out.

“Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company,” the insider shared Sept. 27. “She’s trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly.”

For one of their outings, the supermodel and Oscar winner enjoyed dinner at Pearl Oyster Bar in New York City, with an eyewitness stating it “looked like a date.”

Since filing for divorce from Sebastian after four years of marriage on Sept. 8, Emily has been taking time to focus on herself and Sylvester. A separate source told E! Sept. 9 that amid the split, the Gone Girl actress was “really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive,” adding, “She’s taking it day by day.”