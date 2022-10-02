Rashmika Mandanna on how Pushpa changed the course of her career

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

While Rashmika was already a very popular name in the Telugu film industry, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun and the viral track ‘Saami Saami’ gave her newfound fame.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rashmika was asked about a film that was a turning point in her career. She said, “First is Kirik Party, which is my debut Kannada film, next is Geeta Govindam which got so many eyes on me as a performer and after that is Pushpa. It changed the perception of me as an actor across the country.”

The actress further said, “I was never an actor. I am still in a phase where I am exploring myself. So for me, being a public figure is still a new concept.”

Article continues after advertisement

Further talking about Pushpa: The Rise’s success, Rashmika continued, “We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film. We knew the content was good and it was going to be out there. But we knew that it was going to be positive. And then the outcome was just like ‘wow.’”

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7, 2022.