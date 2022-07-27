Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead after telling critics to 'pull up'

Rapper Rollie Bands. [Source: NZ Herald]

A US rapper was killed in front of his home minutes after taunting his opponents online.

Rising Florida rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his apartment complex last Friday after a brash post on Instagram brought near-immediate, fatal results.

He reportedly told his critics to “pull up” on his Instagram story.

“A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr,” the rapper wrote, according to HipHopDX.

“I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”

Just five minutes later, the rapper was shot once in the parking lot of his apartment complex in Tampa.

Bands was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

“At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in their report.

He was mourned on social media, where users noted the senseless nature of his death and criticised him for speaking rashly.

“Rest in paradise to Rollie Bands. So sad and senseless. He should still be alive,” one user tweeted.

“The tongue is real powerful … he signed his own death certificate,” another wrote.

The case has echoes of the 2020 slaying of Pop Smoke, who was killed in Los Angeles after giving away his location on Instagram.

The 20-year-old New York rapper, whose legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed on February 19, 2020 at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Masked men burst into the home in the early hours of the morning and shot the rapper, who was pronounced dead at hospital.