Rapper pleads guilty to strip club assault charges

Cardi B pleads guilty to strip club assault charges. [Source: BBC News]

Cardi B has admitted two offences arising from a brawl in a strip club, as part of a deal that means she will avoid a trial and possible jail time.

The Grammy-winning rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, and was sentenced to 15 days community service.

Ten other charges were dismissed.

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to,” she said in a statement.

In court, the 29-year-old admitted organising and participating in two attacks on employees of the Angels nightclub in New York in 2018.

According to authorities, the incidents grew out of a feud between Almanzar and two sisters – one of whom she believed was having an affair with her husband, the rapper Offset.

Prosecutors said that, on the first night, Almanzar and her entourage struck the victim, a bartender, pulling her hair, punching her and slamming her head into the bar.

Two weeks later, they returned, throwing alcohol, bottles and a hookah pipe at the first victim’s sister.

Asked to confirm the details in court, Almanzar did so quietly, admitting she had offered a friend $5,000 (£4,000) over Instagram to assist her in the confrontation.

As well as community service, the rapper has been ordered to stay away from the victims, identified as Jade and Baddie Gi, for three years.

She accepted the plea deal one day before the case was due to come to trial, the New York Times reported.

The musician’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said she wanted to draw a line under the case.

In her statement, the rapper said: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me.

Melinda Katz, the Queen’s district attorney, said in a statement: “No-one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions.”

Cardi B rose to fame with the track Bodak Yellow in 2017, topping the Billboard chart and becoming one of rap’s most colourful and outspoken performers.

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, won the Grammy for best rap album in 2019, and she has scored global number one hits with the Latin-flavoured I Like It and the X-rated WAP, a duet with Megan Thee Stallion.

After Thursday’s hearing at Queens County Criminal Court in New York, she was mobbed by dozens of fans and court employees.