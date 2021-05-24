Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot on April 14

The Indian Express
April 9, 2022 10:19 am

Robin Bhatt has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot on April 14.

Robin is Mahesh Bhatt’s half-brother. Speculation about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding date has been doing the rounds for several days now, but so far, the families have not confirmed anything.

However, Robin on Friday confirmed that Alia’s mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the wedding will be held on April 14 at RK House in Mumbai, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

Neetu Kapoor, while interacting with the media on Friday, said her family has been hearing about wedding rumours for the last two years. She claimed she had no idea when it would happen, and hoped the day comes soon.

When indianexpress.com asked Neetu Singh about her take on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a couple set to tie the knot, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

