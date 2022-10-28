Ram Setu Box Office Estimate Day 2: DROPS by 30 percent on Wednesday

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After an average start at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s action adventure, Ram Setu, has seen a dip in business on second day. According to early estimates, Ram Setu has collected in the range of Rs. 10.50 to 11.50 crores on its second day taking the two-day total collection to Rs. 26.25 crore.

The drop is around 27 to 30 percent, depending on how strongly it has held in the mass belts.

For a film that hasn’t taken a bumper opening, the hold in collections during the Diwali period should have been better, but this drop around the 30 percent range, indicates that the film might not have a long run at the box office.

It would be a big task for the film to hit a century in the long run, but the festive period can just about push the film closer to that number.

The collections of day one and day two are aided majorly by the holiday factor, and the real value without holidays might be lower by about 25 percent.

The film is continuing to do well in the mass belts, but the metros and multiplexes are just not coming on board the film. It’s probably the subject and over-exposure factor that is driving the audience in the tier 1 center away from the film.

Thursday will be the acid test for Ram Setu as another drop is expected. It’s important for the film to curtail the drop percent under 20 percent to have a shot at a century number.