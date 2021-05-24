Home

Entertainment

Rajkumar Rao becomes victim of a fraud case

Bollywood Hungama
April 3, 2022 3:13 pm
Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has become a victim of a fraud case. The actor’s CIBIL score was affected after a fraud misused his PAN number to take out a small loan of Rs. 2500.

The 37-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday that his credit score was affected. He asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau India Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter. “#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this,” Rao tweeted on April 2.

A response was generated that read, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you. This is not the experience we want you to have. Request you to DM us the incorrect account number reflecting in your TUCIBIL report by clicking on.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang, and Gulshan Devaiah.

