Rachel DeLoache Williams sues Netflix for defamation

[Source: BBC]

A former Vanity Fair photo editor has sued Netflix over how she was portrayed in the hit series Inventing Anna.

Rachel DeLoache Williams was among the real people who were depicted in the true-life drama about “fake heiress” Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin.

But Williams’ defamation lawsuit said it showed her as “a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person“.

Netflix has not responded to a request for comment.

Williams became friends with Sorokin in 2016, but was later hit with a $62,000 bill for an extravagant six-night trip they took to Morocco.

In 2019, Williams gave a tearful testimony in court about how she had been under the impression that Sorokin would cover all their costs, and said she suffered stress and anxiety over the unexpected debt.

When the Netflix series about Sorokin’s deceptions came out in February, the BBC’s Vicky Baker wrote: “Inventing Anna’s version of Rachel is not favourable; she is portrayed as superficial and self-obsessed.”