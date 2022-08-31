Rachel DeLoache Williams sues Netflix for defamation

[Source: BBC]

Ofcom has decided to take no action over thousands of complaints about alleged misogynistic behaviour on this summer’s Love Island.

The regulator received nearly 7,500 complaints about the eighth series of the ITV2 dating show.

Viewers and charity Women’s Aid highlighted issues including bullying and coercive control.

But Ofcom said negative behaviour “was not shown in a positive light” and it would not pursue the complaints.

About 3.4 million people watched the show’s finale but there were complaints throughout its run about the treatment of contestants.

The bulk – about 3,600 in a single week – came in the wake of the regular Casa Amor segment, which sees islanders separated into separate villas alongside “bombshells” tasked with tempting them away from their established couples.

Contestant Luca, who accused his partner Gemma of “flirting” with Casa Amor bombshell Billy, came in for most criticism.

He was defended by his family at the time and has since said he apologised off-screen for his behaviour.