Queen's funeral watched by 28 million viewers in UK

The TV ratings don't include those who watched the service in churches, cinemas and on outdoor big screens. []

A peak audience of around 28 million viewers watched the Queen’s funeral in the UK on Monday, making it one of the country’s biggest ever TV events.

More than 50 UK channels broadcast the service, as the nation paused to pay a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The overall audience peaked at 12:25 BST, as her coffin was carried through the streets from Westminster Abbey.

Around 20 million people watched on BBC One at that time, while ITV’s audience numbers peaked at 5.3 million.

The overnight figures from ratings body Barb do not include all viewers watching through streaming apps like BBC iPlayer and ITV Player, or those who saw it on big screens outdoors or in cinemas, churches or pubs.



The world’s media broadcast from outside Westminster Abbey. [Source: BBC New]

An average of 26.2 million viewers watched the Westminster Abbey funeral service between 11:00 and 12:00 across all channels, with 18.5 million of those watching on the BBC.

In comparison, Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 had more than 32 million UK viewers.

A similar number are thought to have watched England’s World Cup victory in 1966, although that occurred before the modern TV ratings system began.

Almost 27.7 million watched Boris Johnson’s Prime Ministerial statement on 10 May 2020, when he set out a plan to ease the first Covid lockdown.

And the London 2012 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies each attracted almost 24.5 million viewers.

Monday’s royal funeral was shown live across most BBC channels – with a signed version on BBC Two – and all ITV and Sky stations.

Children’s channels CBBC and CBeebies stuck with their usual programmes, while Channel 5 broadcast the Emoji Movie and Stuart Little – drawing both criticism and praise from parents online.

Channel 4 chose to broadcast the Queen’s coronation from 1953 and other royal documentaries.

Most commercial channels did not air adverts on the day, meaning the increased viewing did not result in a financial benefit.