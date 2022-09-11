Queen Elizabeth II on screen: The shows to stream now

[Source: BBC]

The Queen came to the throne at the dawn of the age of mass media.

Her coronation in 1953 was the first national television event, and almost every step she then took in public was captured on film.

As for her private moments, a number of actresses have attempted to portray what might have gone on behind closed doors.

Here are some of the documentaries that opened a window into her life, and some high-profile, fictionalised portrayals that helped shape public perceptions.

The Crown (Netflix series, 2016-present)

You can’t write about the Queen on screen without mentioning The Crown, Netflix’s major series tracing the reign of the monarch from her ascension to the early 2000s.

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have played the lead in the four seasons so far. Imelda Staunton is taking over for the fifth, which is scheduled to launch in November and be set in the 1990s.

The series feels at time like a high-class soap opera, accentuating the supposed drama and conflict both among the Royal Family and between the monarch and prime ministers, although its historical accuracy has been widely criticised.

Her Majesty the Queen (Channel 4 documentary, 2022)

Veteran presenter Jon Snow opens this hour-long special with a very personal connection – proudly showing a blurry black-and-white photo of himself and his brothers meeting the Queen five years after her coronation, when he was 10.

His main memory is that the encounter involved repainting the downstairs loo beforehand in case one of the royals needed to go (they did not). Otherwise he doesn’t remember much, “except that she was small, pleated skirt, hatted, didn’t say much”. He adds: “Prince Philip – he said a lot, but I didn’t understand very much of it.”

Snow peppers the programme with more memories, both his own and from others, such as his next door neighbour, a former lady in waiting.

He balances these personal moments by using his journalistic rigour to also tell the official history, re-examining the most momentous episodes from the Queen’s seven decades on the throne, from her coronation to the controversies of the 1990s.