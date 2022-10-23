Producers suffer as streaming giants stop buying direct-to-OTT films

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Friday gone by saw the release of more than 10 Hindi films.

Except for Doctor G, the rest of the films struggled to find audience even in single digits despite several screenings.

A lot of viewers skipped watching these films, even if they were mildly interested, citing that these flicks were fit for OTT viewing.

And indeed, a few of these films would have gotten decent viewership had they been released directly on streaming platforms.

Then why are the producers of these movies taking the risk of releasing this film on the big screen and thereby adding to their costs needlessly?

This is because releasing all kinds of films online directly is so 2020.

In 2022, the rules have changed, and the producers are feeling the heat.

The trend of releasing a film directly online was unheard of before the pandemic.

The Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer, Drive, was the first big Hindi film to release directly on the OTT platform Netflix, on November 1, 2019.

The film got a poor response from the audiences and critics alike and even a layman knew beforehand could guess that it was being directly released on digital as it must be a weak product.

Bollywood Hungama, in fact, had reported 10 days after Drive’s release that actors and even directors wanted to add a ‘no direct digital release’ clause in their contracts to avoid a repeat of the Drive fiasco.

But six months later, all changed. Due to the imposition of the lockdown, producers were compelled to release their films directly on OTT. This time, the actors didn’t protest.

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, was the first major film to take the plunge. It premiered on Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020. Soon, several films jumped on the bandwagon like Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Lootcase, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Khuda Haafiz, Sadak 2, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, Laxmii, Ludo, Chhalaang, Durgamati, Torbaaz, Coolie No 1 etc.

The trend continued in 2021 when theatres were shut for most parts of the year. Hence, films like The Girl On The Train, Pagglait, The Big Bull, Hello Charlie, Sardar Ka Grandson, Sherni, Haseen Dillruba, Toofaan, 14 Phere, Hungama 2, Mimi, Shershaah, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Bhoot Police, Shiddat, Rashmi Rocket, Sardar Udham, Sanak, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bob Biswas, Atrangi Re, etc also skipped theatrical release. Films like Salman Khan’s Radhe and Khaali Peeli had a hybrid release.