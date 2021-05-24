Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dies at 76

The London-born singer led the band throughout their 55-year history, co-writing and singing their most famous song, 1967’s A Whiter Shade of Pale.

He was appointed an OBE in 2003, and A Whiter Shade of Pale was honoured by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Brooker died at his home from cancer on Saturday, the band said in a statement.

“He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary,” they wrote in a tribute.

“He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur.”

Brooker also toured with Eric Clapton and Ringo Starr and played with Sir Paul McCartney, Bill Wyman, George Harrison, the Alan Parsons Project and many others.

In 1996, he appeared alongside Madonna in Alan Parker’s film adaptation of Evita, playing Argentine foreign minister Juan Atilio Bramuglia.