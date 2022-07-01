Priscilla Presley rejects 'frightening' Elvis claim

The couple were married for six years. [Source: NZ Herald]

Priscilla Presley has defended her late husband, Elvis Presley.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the businesswoman who was married to the King of Rock and Roll for six years rejected the idea he was racist.

Despite divorcing him in 1973 the mother of one has continued to uphold her late husband’s honour and recently rejected the idea he was “prejudiced in any way”.

Article continues after advertisement

On the show with Morgan, Priscilla Presley said: “He’s never been a racist. Elvis had friends, black friends, friends from all over. He loved their music. He loved their style.

“He loved being around, you know, black musicians. I mean, Fats Domino, when he was in Vegas, he was in the lounge playing and he would always, we would always, go and hang out with him.

“Sammy Davis jnr, the same thing, he would always come into the dressing room. He loved, loved being around blacks and being around anyone actually.”

riscilla – who has daughter Lisa Marie with the Jailhouse Rock legend – described the current climate as “frightening”, claiming people are “looking” for ways to “somehow dispose” anyone they can.

She added: “He was just not prejudiced in any way. And not racist in any way.

“You know, this is a very frightening time… it’s almost like, you know, we’re looking for something from everyone that we can somehow dispose them in some way. And that’s why it’s so frightening, right now.”

Despite some accusations of racism because of the influence he took from African-American musicians, Elvis had always voiced his admiration for black performers, as well as pushing back against segregation and racial prejudice, which was seen in the southern states at the time.

Meanwhile, Priscilla – who met Elvis in Germany when she was 14, 10 years his junior – previously revealed she “knew” what she was getting into with the attention he had from the media.

She said: “The beginning [of the marriage] was very difficult, but I knew what I was in for because I saw it at a very young age.”